Craft Cannons

by Stigma Grow

About this product

Rolled with potent buds from hand-selected plants, Craft Cannons offer a balanced Indica/Sativa hybrid experience that consistently boasts 20%-25% THC. Unique and ideal for a variety of situations, Craft Cannons are the perfect pick for anyone seeking more punch in their pre-roll.

About this brand

We are a cannabis cultivation and processing company positioned advantageously to address the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry, with potent products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation from waiting and wanting, to accolades and accomplishment.