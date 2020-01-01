Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
Rolled with potent buds from hand-selected plants, Craft Cannons offer a balanced Indica/Sativa hybrid experience that consistently boasts 20%-25% THC. Unique and ideal for a variety of situations, Craft Cannons are the perfect pick for anyone seeking more punch in their pre-roll.
