Rolled using potent-plus cannabis buds, hand-picked by Stigma Grow, Cannons Plus offers an intense hybrid cross that boasts THC levels between 25% - 30%. Recommended for experienced consumers only, Craft Cannons Plus are a great pick for those with high cannabinoid tolerance.
We are a cannabis cultivation and processing company positioned advantageously to address the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry, with potent products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation from waiting and wanting, to accolades and accomplishment.