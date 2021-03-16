 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour Grape Live Resin 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g

by Stigma Grow

About this product

About this brand

We are a cannabis cultivation and processing company positioned advantageously to address the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry, with potent products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation from waiting and wanting, to accolades and accomplishment.

About this strain

Sour Grape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Get ready to pucker up, because this strain truly tastes like sour grapes. A pungent cross between Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple, Sour Grape has a very sour, fuel-like scent with fruity aftertones. Introspective and relaxing, this strain is great for winding down with a cup of tea or a low-key evening with friends. Sour Grape walks the fine line between energizing and calming, relaxing the muscles while avoiding strong sedative effects. This strain works well for consumers suffering from stress and muscle tension. It’s different from the craft strain “Sour Grapes,” so remember to ask your budtender which one they carry.

