  5. Mr Nice Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition
Mr Nice Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition

by Strain Apparel

Pre-order today & Save $40! Look smart with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece pin-striped fabric. This hoodie is incredibly cozy. The design is inspired by the Indica-dominant strain named after Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the most sophisticated cannabis barons of all time. Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable. Choose either zippered or pull-over styles Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth 50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs Set In Sleeves Hoodie w/ Drawchords Contains Organic & Recycled Materials

ALL STONERS ON DECK!!! We need your support. Strain Apparel has launched a new cannabis lifestyle brand on Kickstarter featuring odor-absorbing pockets and a positive, yet discrete, celebration of the cannabis strains we all know and love. Check us out. You will love our hoodies. Pre-order today!

Mr. Nice Guy

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Mr. Nice is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing G13 and Hash Plant. Mr. Nice produces effects that are mellow and put consumers into a state of bliss. This strain has a sweet smell and taste. Growers say Mr. Nice has extremely dense buds. This strain was named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". Medical marijuana patients choose Mr. Nice to help relieve symptoms associated with depression

