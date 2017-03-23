 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. Sour Diesel Black with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition
Sativa

Sour Diesel Black with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition

by Strain Apparel

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Strain Apparel Apparel Hoodies Sour Diesel Black with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition

$139.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pre-order today and save $40! Represent with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece black fabric. This hoodie is sure to hug you with couch-lock comfort and superior style. The design is inspired by the strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma, Sour Diesel. Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable. If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you! Choose either zippered or pull-over styles Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth 50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs Set In Sleeves Hoodie w/ Drawchords Contains Organic & Recycled Materials

About this brand

Strain Apparel Logo
ALL STONERS ON DECK!!! We need your support. Strain Apparel has launched a new cannabis lifestyle brand on Kickstarter featuring odor-absorbing pockets and a positive, yet discrete, celebration of the cannabis strains we all know and love. Check us out. You will love our hoodies. Pre-order today!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Thu Mar 23 2017
t........t
Love the strain hoodies specially the zip up hoodies im getting a bunch of these for my new shop specially the sour diesel. #420sweepstakes