Pre-order today and save $40! Represent with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece black fabric. This hoodie is sure to hug you with couch-lock comfort and superior style. The design is inspired by the strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma, Sour Diesel. Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable. If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you! Choose either zippered or pull-over styles Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth 50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs Set In Sleeves Hoodie w/ Drawchords Contains Organic & Recycled Materials