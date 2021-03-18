Wedding Cake #11
About this product
Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Wedding Cake XX is a Sugarbud exclusive cultivar phenotyped and grown from seed from our genetic library. A rich and complex terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene and Linalool. Sugarbud Wedding Cake XX carries bold aromas of black pepper and citrus zest, rounding out an earthy spiciness. A most unique Indica leaning hybrid.
About this brand
Sugarbud Craft Growers
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
