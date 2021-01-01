About this product

Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. Wedding Cake #11 is a Sugarbud exclusive cultivar, phenotyped and grown from seed from our genetic library. A complex terpene profile rich in caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene, it's sharp and bold with a with a nose of green apple, pine and fuel with a peppery sweetness. This phenotype gratifies with its indica-leaning lineage.