About this product

Sugarleaf Rolled Jack Haze is a 1.0 g medium-THC potency, rolled joint pre-roll made with 7ACRES’ trichome-dense, cured sugar leaf. Jack Haze is one of 7ACRES’ coveted, proprietary sativa-dominant cultivars with sharp, sweet notes and characteristics of hazes, pine and a distinct spice reminiscent of the infamous Jack Herer strain. 7ACRES has developed this sativa-dominant cultivar with a unique combination of sweet citrus, crisp pine and warm spice notes that come from Jack Haze’s dominant terpenes: myrcene, nerolidol, and ocimene. This particular phenotype stood out among the rest, as it possessed both the sweet haze notes characteristic of a haze cultivar, along with the distinct spice aroma which has made Jack Herer a favourite amongst the cannabis community for years. Each ready-to-light pre-roll is evenly-milled, machine-rolled with hemp-derived papers and filters, and then hand-finished to ensure excellent quality.