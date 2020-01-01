 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jack Haze Rolled Cannabis

Jack Haze Rolled Cannabis

by Sugarleaf by 7AC

Write a review
Sugarleaf by 7AC Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Haze Rolled Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sugarleaf Rolled Jack Haze is a 1.0 g medium-THC potency, rolled joint pre-roll made with 7ACRES’ trichome-dense, cured sugar leaf. Jack Haze is one of 7ACRES’ coveted, proprietary sativa-dominant cultivars with sharp, sweet notes and characteristics of hazes, pine and a distinct spice reminiscent of the infamous Jack Herer strain. 7ACRES has developed this sativa-dominant cultivar with a unique combination of sweet citrus, crisp pine and warm spice notes that come from Jack Haze’s dominant terpenes: myrcene, nerolidol, and ocimene. This particular phenotype stood out among the rest, as it possessed both the sweet haze notes characteristic of a haze cultivar, along with the distinct spice aroma which has made Jack Herer a favourite amongst the cannabis community for years. Each ready-to-light pre-roll is evenly-milled, machine-rolled with hemp-derived papers and filters, and then hand-finished to ensure excellent quality.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jack Haze

Jack Haze

A cross between Jack Herer and Super Silver Haze, this is one giggly hybrid. Sativa-dominant, Jack Haze provides patients with an intense psychoactive sensation. Like drinking a strong cup of coffee, this strain’s energizing and uplifting effects make it great for daytime use. Patients who suffer from depression or stress tend to really enjoy this strain. Jack Haze is quite potent, so it should be used with caution by novice patients.

About this brand

Sugarleaf by 7AC Logo
Inspired by our divine connection to one of nature’s sweetest gifts, Sugarleaf is a lineup of ready-to-enjoy cannabis products that celebrates nature’s magic in high-end, elegant formats. Delight in your cannabis experience through the smooth, pleasant taste and aroma that Canadians trust.