Jack Haze Rolled Cannabis
by Sugarleaf by 7ACWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sugarleaf Rolled Jack Haze is a 1.0 g medium-THC potency, rolled joint pre-roll made with 7ACRES’ trichome-dense, cured sugar leaf. Jack Haze is one of 7ACRES’ coveted, proprietary sativa-dominant cultivars with sharp, sweet notes and characteristics of hazes, pine and a distinct spice reminiscent of the infamous Jack Herer strain. 7ACRES has developed this sativa-dominant cultivar with a unique combination of sweet citrus, crisp pine and warm spice notes that come from Jack Haze’s dominant terpenes: myrcene, nerolidol, and ocimene. This particular phenotype stood out among the rest, as it possessed both the sweet haze notes characteristic of a haze cultivar, along with the distinct spice aroma which has made Jack Herer a favourite amongst the cannabis community for years. Each ready-to-light pre-roll is evenly-milled, machine-rolled with hemp-derived papers and filters, and then hand-finished to ensure excellent quality.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Jack Haze
A cross between Jack Herer and Super Silver Haze, this is one giggly hybrid. Sativa-dominant, Jack Haze provides patients with an intense psychoactive sensation. Like drinking a strong cup of coffee, this strain’s energizing and uplifting effects make it great for daytime use. Patients who suffer from depression or stress tend to really enjoy this strain. Jack Haze is quite potent, so it should be used with caution by novice patients.