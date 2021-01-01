Blue Nova 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Blue Nova is a Sativa-hybrid with strong to very strong THC potency (up to 840 mg/g) in the Sundial LIFT series. Bred from the classic Blueberry and Haze strains, it’s rich in myrcene and alpha-pinene, and has a delightfully sweet berry taste. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. We use full spectrum CO2 extraction, and CCELL cartridges with glass and ceramic components to preserve the strain’s natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavour. All Sundial vape cartridges are leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with most vape pens.
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high accompanied by cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC, making this strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Dream for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
