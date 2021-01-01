CBD Isolate 1 g
by Sundial CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Sundial CBD Crystalline Isolate is 97.5-99% pure CBD with undetectable amounts of THC. It’s odorless and flavourless, making it easy to incorporate into your CBD routine. Add it to your baking, food, favourite ingestible oil, or simply put it under your tongue for about a minute. Our 1 gram CBD isolate is packaged in a glass container and includes a measuring scoop for your convenience. Discover the quality of Sundial cannabis, grown naturally in Alberta with your best experience in mind.
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high accompanied by cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC, making this strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Dream for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.