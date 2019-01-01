About this product
CBD 1:1 is a CBD-rich indica with an even THC-to-CBD ratio in the 10-12% range. While it has the highest THC content in the EASE series, CBD 1:1 is still relatively tame–a nice fit for anyone looking to avoid string, high-THC strains. The flavour is very earthy with a dank soil smell and pine taste.
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.