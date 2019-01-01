About this product
CBD 20:1 is our CBD-rich oil. It delivers the benefits of CBD without any of the intoxicating effects of THC. Good to take in the morning, afternoon or evening, CBD 20:1 is an excellent natural cannabidiol supplement for daily use.
About this brand
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.