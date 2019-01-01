About this product
With CBD levels between 8–12% and THC in the 5-8% range, CBD 2:1 is a mild indica for people who find high-THC cannabis overwhelming, or are looking for a CBD supplement. Rich in pinene, CBD 2:1 has a full musky scene with evergreen overtones and an earthy flavour.
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.