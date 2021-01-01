 Loading…

  5. CBD DROPS

CBD DROPS

by Sundial Cannabis

Sundial Cannabis Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD DROPS
Sundial Cannabis Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD DROPS

CBD Drops are a non-intoxicating, full-spectrum, CBD-enriched cannabis extract in an organic coconut oil (MCT) base. CBD Drops is a full-spectrum cannabis extract in an organic coconut oil (MCT) base, preserving the plant’s cannabinoids and essential oils. Part of the Sundial EASE series, these unflavoured CBD Drops can be taken alone or added to food and drinks. All our cannabis products are grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. CBD Drops is extracted from a high-CBD Proprietary Strain and contains only trace amounts of THC, causing little to no intoxication. CBD Drops come in a leak-resistant opaque glass bottle with a 1 ml syringe for accurate dosing. CBD Drops is a full-spectrum cannabis extract in an organic coconut oil (MCT) base, preserving the plant’s cannabinoids and essential oils. Part of the Sundial EASE series, these unflavoured CBD Drops can be taken alone or added to food and drinks. All our cannabis products are grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. CBD Drops is extracted from a high-CBD Proprietary Strain and contains only trace amounts of THC, causing little to no intoxication. CBD Drops come in a leak-resistant opaque glass bottle with a 1 ml syringe for accurate dosing.

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.

