Hybrid

Citrus Punch Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge

by Sundial Cannabis

About this product

Citrus Punch (Agent Orange) is a Sativa-dominant hybrid with strong THC potency. Part of the Sundial LIFT series, this strain is most notable for its incredible citrus flavour, owing mostly to a high terpene concentration of limonene—one taste will have you thinking of fresh Florida oranges. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower using a broad-spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis. Citrus Punch is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.

About this brand

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.

About this strain

Agent Orange

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.

