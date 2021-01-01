About this product

Citrus Punch (Agent Orange) is a Sativa-dominant hybrid with strong THC potency. Part of the Sundial LIFT series, this strain is most notable for its incredible citrus flavour, owing mostly to a high terpene concentration of limonene—one taste will have you thinking of fresh Florida oranges. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower using a broad-spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis. Citrus Punch is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.