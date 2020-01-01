About this product
Citrus Punch is a sativa-dominant hybrid that comes on strong, but can still be enjoyed during the day. A unique terpene profile gives this mid-potency strain the smell and taste of fresh Florida oranges. The unbleached hemp paper burns consistently from tip to filter.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Agent Orange
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are often uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.