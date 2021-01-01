 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones

Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones

by Sundial Cannabis

Write a review
Sundial Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Top Leaf Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones are handcrafted to create the perfect balance of a premium blend of flower, hash, and oil for an exceptional experience for the experienced smoker. being expertly rolled in slow-burning paper, our proprietary method involves infusing processed whole flower with both hash and oil extract. Forbidden Lemon is a masterfully crafted blend of the tangy and terp-heavy Forbidos, the uplifting Blue Dream and the notoriously fresh and juicy Lemon Haze and Florida Lemon strains. Top Leaf Caviar Cones are available in a 4 x .5g rolled multipack, sealed for freshness in a reusable tin. Top Leaf prides itself in offering some of the best cannabis in the world, meticulously grown with exacting standards inside top-of-the-line facilities in Alberta.

About this brand

Sundial Cannabis Logo
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review