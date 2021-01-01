About this product

Top Leaf Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones are handcrafted to create the perfect balance of a premium blend of flower, hash, and oil for an exceptional experience for the experienced smoker. being expertly rolled in slow-burning paper, our proprietary method involves infusing processed whole flower with both hash and oil extract. Forbidden Lemon is a masterfully crafted blend of the tangy and terp-heavy Forbidos, the uplifting Blue Dream and the notoriously fresh and juicy Lemon Haze and Florida Lemon strains. Top Leaf Caviar Cones are available in a 4 x .5g rolled multipack, sealed for freshness in a reusable tin. Top Leaf prides itself in offering some of the best cannabis in the world, meticulously grown with exacting standards inside top-of-the-line facilities in Alberta.