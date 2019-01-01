About this product
Glow packs a punch—both in terms of its strong sour flavour and its high THC content. Despite its potency, this strain can be enjoyed in a group and isn't necessarily just for late evenings. That said, inexperienced cannabis users should ease into it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.