 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jager OG
Indica

Jager OG

by Sundial Cannabis

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jager

Jager

Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.

About this brand

Sundial Cannabis Logo
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.