LA Kush Cake
About this product
Top Leaf LA Kush Cake is proof that sometimes you can have your cake and smoke it too. Simultaneously smooth and surprisingly strong, treat yourself to LA Kush Cake’s sweet vanilla scent and indulge in its earthy mint flavour. This indica-hybrid offers a very high THC potency of 26%―which you might expect when you mix the mighty Kush Mints with tasty Wedding Cake. Both easy smoking and delightfully powerful, this indica really does take the cake. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards and cured for 28 days in the heartland of Alberta.
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
About this strain
LA Kush Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.
