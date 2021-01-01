 Loading…

Hybrid

Pink Kush Bubble Hash

by Sundial Cannabis

Sundial Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Pink Kush Bubble Hash

About this product

Don't be fooled by the cutesy name, vanilla-sky vibe and easy-going flavour that mixes floral and spice with hints of hops and sweetness. Pink Kush is a Legends Series indica with enough potency to punch hard and punch first (medium-strong potency up to 660 mg/g). Our full-melt bubble hash is grown and extracted from fresh-frozen flower at our Alberta facility using a solventless reverse-osmosis ice-water process, and freeze-dried to perfectly preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profiles of each cultivar. It’s true Top Leaf—potent, flavourful and carefully crafted to produce a beautiful golden-blonde hash (1g glass package) that’s perfect for old-school joints and bongs, as well as new-school vapes and dabs.

About this brand

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.

About this strain

Pink Kush

Pink Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

