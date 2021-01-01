 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Twist Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5 g
Hybrid

Strawberry Twist Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5 g

by Sundial Cannabis

Write a review
Sundial Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Twist Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5 g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Strawberry Twist strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added. Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) vape is an indica-leaning hybrid with strong-THC potency. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower and shake, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis. Strawberry Twist is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.

About this brand

Sundial Cannabis Logo
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review