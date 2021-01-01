About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Strawberry Twist strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added. Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) vape is an indica-leaning hybrid with strong-THC potency. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower and shake, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis. Strawberry Twist is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.