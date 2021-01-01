Strawberry Twist Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5 g
About this product
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Strawberry Twist strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added. Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) vape is an indica-leaning hybrid with strong-THC potency. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower and shake, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis. Strawberry Twist is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
About this strain
Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
