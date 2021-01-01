 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Top Leaf OGG Full Spectrum Live Resin Vape Cartridge

Top Leaf OGG Full Spectrum Live Resin Vape Cartridge

by Sundial Cannabis

Write a review
Sundial Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Top Leaf OGG Full Spectrum Live Resin Vape Cartridge
Sundial Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Top Leaf OGG Full Spectrum Live Resin Vape Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Naming a single 'greatest of all time' is almost impossible, but a terp-heavy, pure OGG live resin is worth its weight in gold. Our premium Oregon Golden Goat whole flower is flash frozen at peak freshness to preserve its natural caryophyllene, terpineol, humulene, and guaiol terpenes and its earthy, floral cannabinoid profiles. From there, we use a hydrocarbon extraction to create a flavourful and aromatic full spectrum live resin oil free of impurities, additives, or cutting agents. We only use premium CCELL™ glass vape cartridges (.5g, standard 510 thread) for an optimal smoking experience. Power supply not included.

About this brand

Sundial Cannabis Logo
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.

About this strain

Oregon Golden Goat

Oregon Golden Goat

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review