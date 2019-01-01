About this product
Unwind by yourself or with friends. Tropical Bliss is an indica-leaning hybrid that comes on strong. With a fruity nose and banana flavour, the terpene mix gives this strain a distinct tropical profile. At 18-20% THC, a little Tropical Bliss can go a long way, making it better for evening and nighttime use.
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.