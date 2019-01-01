 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tropical Bliss - Coming Soon

by Sundial Cannabis

Unwind by yourself or with friends. Tropical Bliss is an indica-leaning hybrid that comes on strong. With a fruity nose and banana flavour, the terpene mix gives this strain a distinct tropical profile. At 18-20% THC, a little Tropical Bliss can go a long way, making it better for evening and nighttime use.

About this brand

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.