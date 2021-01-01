Zen Berry Full Spectrum 510 Vape Starter Kit
by Sundial CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Zen Berry strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavouring added. Zen Berry (Shishkaberry) is an indica-hybrid in the Sundial CALM series with strong THC potency. The terpene profile (caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene) is all sweetness, giving the bud a pleasant aroma and flavour with a distinct berry finish. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis. Zen Berry is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
About this strain
Shishkaberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.