About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Zen Berry strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavouring added. Zen Berry (Shishkaberry) is an indica-hybrid in the Sundial CALM series with strong THC potency. The terpene profile (caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene) is all sweetness, giving the bud a pleasant aroma and flavour with a distinct berry finish. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis. Zen Berry is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply