Sunshower Mango Tangerine Gummies
About this product
Sunshower Mango Tangerine gummies are made with natural Alphonso Honey Mango flavours and a splash of tangerine essential oil. Every pack contains 5 gummies packed with notes of tropical citrus and a juicy mango nectar finish, and no cannabis aftertaste. And each gummy contains 2mg of the finest THC distillate so that you can start low and go slow.
