Sunshower Watermelon Lemonade Gummies
Sunshower Watermelon Lemonade gummies are made with natural crimson sweet watermelon flavour mingled with tangy citrus notes. You’ll love the crisp, refreshing flavour of real summer fruit and a sour finish, with no cannabis aftertaste. Every pack offers 5 gummies, each with 2mg of THC so that you can start low and go slow.
