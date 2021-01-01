Sunshower Wild Strawberry Gummies
by Sunshower
About this product
Sunshower Wild Strawberry gummies are made with real fruit and natural Alberta Sunrise Strawberry flavours. Every pack contains 5 gummies with summer-fresh, hand-picked strawberry notes and a crisp, lightly sour finish, with no cannabis aftertaste. And each gummy contains 2mg of the finest THC distillate so that you can start low and go slow.
About this brand
Sunshower
