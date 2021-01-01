 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Jumping Jack Full Spectrum 510 Cartridge

Jumping Jack Full Spectrum 510 Cartridge

by Superette

Write a review
Superette Vaping Vape Pens Jumping Jack Full Spectrum 510 Cartridge
Superette Vaping Vape Pens Jumping Jack Full Spectrum 510 Cartridge

$54.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jumping Jack by Superette is a high-potency full spectrum 510 cartridge, with a spicy and sweet citrus aroma unique to this sativa-dominant cultivar. Natural terpenes are re-introduced for a true representation of a Jack Herer x Super Silver Haze cross. No additives, no fillers, no carrier oils - just Jack. Compatible with 510 thread devices.

About this brand

Superette Logo
With three retail locations and counting, we're growing everyday! We're super excited to say that in 2020 we launched our first vape named the Jumping Jack 510 - now available in Alberta. Our in-house products are thoughtfully curated and are developed with some of our favourite licensed producers and growers. Catering to the seasoned smoker as well as those who are green to the cannabis scene - stay tuned for where we'll pop up next.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review