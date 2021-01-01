Jumping Jack Full Spectrum 510 Cartridge
$54.99MSRP
About this product
Jumping Jack by Superette is a high-potency full spectrum 510 cartridge, with a spicy and sweet citrus aroma unique to this sativa-dominant cultivar. Natural terpenes are re-introduced for a true representation of a Jack Herer x Super Silver Haze cross. No additives, no fillers, no carrier oils - just Jack. Compatible with 510 thread devices.
About this brand
Superette
