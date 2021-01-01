Sutra STIK 1100 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
About this product
Introducing the newest member to the Sutra Vape roster, the Sutra Stik 1100 Vaporizer by Sutra Vape. Powered by a 1100mAh battery, this extraordinary device delivers long lasting sessions with increased vapor and potent flavors for a one of a kind experience. Coming in a compact frame, it is ergonomically made so it fits comfortably in the palm or pocket, making it ideal for travel.
About this brand
Sutra Vape
