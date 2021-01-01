 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Sutra STIK 900 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape

Sutra STIK 900 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape

by Sutra Vape

Write a review
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 900 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 900 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 900 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 900 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 900 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape

$24.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Sutra Stik 900mAh Vaporizer is the newest member to the innovative line of device by Sutra Vape. Coming in a compact form, take the Sutra Stik 900mAh Vaporizer by Sutra Vape wherever you go and experience nirvana in each inhale. At a great price, get one today! This top of the line device delivers an unmatched experience including advancements like a whopping 900mAh battery, a resistance range of 0.5ohm to 3ohm, four voltage settings, magnetic thread adapters, high rate discharge lithium ion battery, accommodates up to 12mm cartridges and micro USB cord for easy charging.

About this brand

Sutra Vape Logo
Established in 2011, Sutra Vape is your one stop shop for all things essential to your everyday vaporizer needs. We offer a variety of products to help fit all vaporizer lifestyles. Our Mission: To provide excellent customer service and superior products that rivals any of our competitors. Our 25 years of experience in the vaporizer industry allows us to better connect with you, the consumer, to create the highest quality products. This is made possible by our understanding of all the vital qualities necessary in product growth and development, as well as a genuine enthusiasm for providing you with impeccable customer service. It is our overwhelming dedication to our consumers that helps us strive to create and maintain the highest quality of goods and services.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review