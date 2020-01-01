Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
Hoverboard, commonly known as Buddha's Sister is an indica dominant strain containing moderate levels of THC and a variety of aromatic terpenes. The fluffy green buds are highlighted by delicate orange pistils and a silky coating of frosted trichomes. The unique aroma combines hints of floral, woodsy and earthy notes, and its spicy flavour is accented with a touch of tart cherry. Symbl flowers are hang-dried, trimmed with best-in-class machinery and hand-groomed with the utmost care to preserve trichome integrity. The result is a beautiful bud, superior flavour profiles and robust aromas. Our method isn't easy, but to create something special, you don't do what's easy, you do what's unexpected.
Buddha's Sister by Soma Seeds has a flavor like a tart cherry candy and a scent to match. A cross of Reclining Buddha, Afghani, and Hawaiian varieties, Buddha's Sister provides creative and cerebral effects. An 80/20 indica blend, it does well grown in hydro or soil.