Also known as White Berry, this indica has medium dense, earthy green buds, a plethora of pistils and a thick, luscious coating of frosted trichomes. As its name implies, White Berry has a divinely sweet berry aroma balanced out by a dash of bold sourness, and a multi-fruit flavour with plenty of bright blueberry rounded out with hints of tart apple and sour grape.
White Berry
White Berry's hybridized genetics create a complex and versatile strain. The typical result is a sativa head effect with an indica-style body sensation when consumed in higher quantities.