Summer Jam

by Symbl Cannabis

About this product

Also known as White Berry, this indica has medium dense, earthy green buds, a plethora of pistils and a thick, luscious coating of frosted trichomes. As its name implies, White Berry has a divinely sweet berry aroma balanced out by a dash of bold sourness, and a multi-fruit flavour with plenty of bright blueberry rounded out with hints of tart apple and sour grape. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada

About this strain

White Berry

White Berry

White Berry's hybridized genetics create a complex and versatile strain. The typical result is a sativa head effect with an indica-style body sensation when consumed in higher quantities.

About this brand

Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada