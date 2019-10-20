YungBario
on October 20th, 2019
Got me baked asf reccomend if your slumped and need to get stuff done
This Amsterdam born, multi-award-winning sativa is the fruity crossbreed of Mango Haze and Lemon Skunk. Green and orange in colour, Wave Runner has a soft-to-medium bud density and is filled with visible pistils and a moderate dusting of crystal-like trichomes. Famed for its tropical mango meets zesty citrus flavour profile, the sweet fruit aroma and taste each come out strong, before perfectly mingling with the strain’s earthy haze flavours.
on October 20th, 2019
DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.