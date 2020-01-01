Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
Wave Runner, commonly known as Dela Haze, this Amsterdam born, multi-award-winning sativa is the fruity crossbreed of Mango Haze and Lemon Skunk. Green and orange in colour. Wave Runner has a soft-to-medium bud density and is filled with visible pistils and a moderate dusting of crystal-like trichomes. Famed for its tropical mango meets zesty citrus flavour profile, the sweet fruit aroma and taste each come out strong, before perfectly mingling with the strain’s earthy haze flavours. Symbl flowers are hang-dried, trimmed with best-in-class machinery and hand-groomed with the utmost care to preserve trichome integrity. The result is a beautiful bud, superior flavour profiles and robust aromas. Our method isn't easy, but to create something special, you don't do what's easy, you do what's unexpected.
The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness.