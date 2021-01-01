Check out our 15 pack of 1:1 hard shell capsules, which have an equal concentration of THC and CBD, without any taste or aroma. Each capsule has 12.5mg of THC and 12.5 mg of CBD, it’s a perfect introduction for new cannabis users. Our capsules are easy to safely share with consenting adults and come in a portable container that’s easy to take on-the-go.
Balanced
THC 5 mg per capsule
CBD 5 mg per capsule
Size: 15 pack
SYNR.G is a tastemaker, with a cannabis collection focused on flavourful sensory experiences. From flavour packed dried flower strains to easy-to-explore oil-based products, the portfolio is designed to enhance special occasion meals, with easy-to-use recipes and cooking demonstrations to help with getting started.