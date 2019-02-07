 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Synr.g

This indica-dominant hybrid features bright amber hairs exploding through a thick green canopy. The medium sized buds are compact with a wool-like structure; taste buds tingle from the luxurious tang of rich berry, sweet pine, and hints of pumpkin spice. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

ookyspookycooky

Good pre roll, have bought a few now and they burn even and smooth. Nice high, relaxing but not sleepy

About this brand

Flavour comes first with our unique range of delicious cannabis strains.