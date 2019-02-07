ookyspookycooky
on February 7th, 2019
Good pre roll, have bought a few now and they burn even and smooth. Nice high, relaxing but not sleepy
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This indica-dominant hybrid features bright amber hairs exploding through a thick green canopy. The medium sized buds are compact with a wool-like structure; taste buds tingle from the luxurious tang of rich berry, sweet pine, and hints of pumpkin spice. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
on February 7th, 2019
Good pre roll, have bought a few now and they burn even and smooth. Nice high, relaxing but not sleepy