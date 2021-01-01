Table Top Lake Tahoe OG Distillate
by Table Top
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Table Top's Lake Tahoe OG indica-dominant distillate has 81% THC and citrus, earthy and pine flavour from limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene. Table Top distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Takes you back to simpler times, you know? When we didn’t have to do taxes or pretend to like coconut water. It's Got Legs™.
About this brand
Table Top
