Hybrid

Table Top Sour Kush Distillate

by Table Top

Table Top Concentrates Cartridges Table Top Sour Kush Distillate

About this product

Table Top’s Sour Kush is an indica-dominant distillate with 81% THC and sweet and earthy flavour with pine accents from terpinolene, limonene and ocimene. Table Top distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. It's Got Legs™.

About this brand

When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene
Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

