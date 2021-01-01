Table Top Sticky Buns
3.5g, 7g: 22-28% THC 28g: 17-20% THC Sticky Buns from Table Top is a flavourful indica-dominant hybrid with very high THC and a sweet smell that’s almost a funny joke because by the time the flavour hits your tongue you’ll be like, damn, they’re more like OG buns of steel. A combination of Kush Mints and Gellati, this BC-grown hybrid brings distinct vanilla and cookie flavour from a terpene blend of caryophyllene, myrcene and linalool. The sticky in the name comes from the big, sticky trichomes that cover the dense, deep green buds. We’ll leave the buns up to your imagination, but you can rest assured It’s Got Legs™.
Sticky Buns is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Sticky Buns smells bright like creamy cinnamon and has a taste that is reminiscent of fresh, sugary dough with hints of vanilla. The combination of the two results in an explosive flavor profile that will leave you coming back for more. The high you get from this strain is cerebral and may make you feel tingly and creative. Growers say that Sticky Buns nugs are aromatic and extremely sticky in texture. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches and chronic stress.
