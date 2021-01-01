About this product

3.5g, 7g: 22-28% THC 28g: 17-20% THC Sticky Buns from Table Top is a flavourful indica-dominant hybrid with very high THC and a sweet smell that’s almost a funny joke because by the time the flavour hits your tongue you’ll be like, damn, they’re more like OG buns of steel. A combination of Kush Mints and Gellati, this BC-grown hybrid brings distinct vanilla and cookie flavour from a terpene blend of caryophyllene, myrcene and linalool. The sticky in the name comes from the big, sticky trichomes that cover the dense, deep green buds. We’ll leave the buns up to your imagination, but you can rest assured It’s Got Legs™.