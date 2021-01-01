 Loading…

Table Top Cactus Breath

by Table Top

17-21% THC Table Top’s Cactus Breath is a high-THC hybrid with a tall order of spicy, sour and earthy flavours from humulene, caryophyllene and pinene. A descendant of Cactus and Mendo Breath strains (who would have guessed?), this is a limited release. Believe it or not, you can get Cactus Breath without putting anything prickly in your mouth. Safety first. It’s Got Legs™.

When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

