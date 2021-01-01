 Loading…

Table Top Garlic Breath

by Table Top

Table Top Cannabis Flower Table Top Garlic Breath

20-25% THC Garlic Breath from Table Top is an indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and earthy, pine and woody flavour from a combination of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene. Whether you’re a fan of its parentals, Hogsbreath and Chemdog D, or you just want to try something new, the name pretty much seals the deal either way. Plus, it comes in a 28g package so… that’s just pure convenience. It’s Got Legs™.

When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

