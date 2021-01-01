Table Top Grease Monkey
About this product
17-20% THC Table Top’s Grease Monkey is a high-THC, indica-dominant flower available for a limited time only! If we activate our terpene translators, caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene mean earthy, spicy and sweet vanilla flavour. Terpenes, eh? Science is cool. Anyway, back to Grease Monkey. It basically came into being when Cookies & Cream and Gorilla Glue #4 bumped buds (not the scientific term), and boy are we happy they did. It’s Got Legs™!
About this brand
Table Top
