  5. Table Top Grease Monkey

Table Top Grease Monkey

by Table Top

Table Top Cannabis Flower Table Top Grease Monkey

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

17-20% THC Table Top’s Grease Monkey is a high-THC, indica-dominant flower available for a limited time only! If we activate our terpene translators, caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene mean earthy, spicy and sweet vanilla flavour. Terpenes, eh? Science is cool. Anyway, back to Grease Monkey. It basically came into being when Cookies & Cream and Gorilla Glue #4 bumped buds (not the scientific term), and boy are we happy they did. It’s Got Legs™!

When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

