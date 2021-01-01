About this product

20-25% THC Grown indoors in Alberta, Grilled Cheese from Table Top is an indica-dominant flower with Cheese Quake x Gupta Kush lineage and high THC. If we’re not hammering home the cheese message enough, it’s also got tons of cheesy flavour, plus sour, floral, citrus and diesel notes from caryophyllene, linalool and limonene. If you’re gonna call something Grilled Cheese, it better live up to the name of one of the greatest late night snacks of all time. That’s all we’re gonna say about that. Oh, and It’s Got Legs™.