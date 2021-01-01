 Loading…

Table Top Grilled Cheese

by Table Top

About this product

20-25% THC Grown indoors in Alberta, Grilled Cheese from Table Top is an indica-dominant flower with Cheese Quake x Gupta Kush lineage and high THC. If we’re not hammering home the cheese message enough, it’s also got tons of cheesy flavour, plus sour, floral, citrus and diesel notes from caryophyllene, linalool and limonene. If you’re gonna call something Grilled Cheese, it better live up to the name of one of the greatest late night snacks of all time. That’s all we’re gonna say about that. Oh, and It’s Got Legs™.

About this brand

When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

