Table Top Sour Kush

by Table Top

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

17-21% THC The best things in life are sour. Wanna fight about it? Maybe try Sour Kush distillate from Table Top first. It offers high THC and tons of sour, indica-powered citrus flavour with classic Kush lineage. Earthy and floral notes to round it all out from terpinolene, limonene and ocimene. Gets the old drool factory going. Hard to fight when you’re drooling. Case closed. It's Got Legs™.

About this brand

When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

