Hybrid

Chernobyl (Bloodwreck x Jack The Ripper)

by Subcool's The Dank

Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Chernobyl (Bloodwreck x Jack The Ripper)

About this product

CHERNOBYL (Train Wreck x Trinity x Jack the Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Muscle Tremors Preview: This strain produces large towering colas that are encrusted in crystals. Chernobyl is another of our color changing strains which produces stacked trichomes and copious amounts of resin. The taste is a combination of sweet and sour with a lime slurpee undertone and earthy overtone. Slymer and The Golden Ticket came from this line! Strain Description: When I came out west I started on a Quest for the best Trainwreck cutting I could find. I was not impressed with the Arcata cutting as it was to tall to slow and to bi-sexual for my taste. I had written off this legendary strain until I came across an amazing plant discovered by Smokescreen. Found inside a bag of Dank of the few seeds found one female exhibited all the traits of the famous wreck without producing a single male stamen even late into budding. The complex late coloring is a thing of beauty and the potency of this mother is epic. Extremely potent smoking just a few bowls is an adventure in repertory failure and flat lining your brain waves. We decided to combine this incredible female with the genetics of Jack the Ripper. Phenotypes: Fast growing plants that form multiple towers of buds Height: Tall Yield: Medium Indoor/ Outdoor Does well indoors and gets tremendous outdoors Best way to grow: Topped early and trained to stay as low as possible Harvest Window: 8-9 weeks Sativa/ Indica: 60/40 Hybrid: Train Wreck X Trinity X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen High type: Strong and pleasant very good for pain relief without paranoia Taste Like: Lime Slurpee or Sherbert

About this brand

Subcool's The Dank Logo
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.

