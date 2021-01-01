About this product

GRAPE INFERNO (Nepali OG x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 30/70 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days • Heavy Producer • Extremely Potent & Calming a Grape Fog Preview: Rock hard buds are produced even outdoors and in light dep. The buds are hard enough to shoot in a sling shot which adds to the total weight. The over all smell is of Hash mixed with fruits berries and cherries. The high is deep and thoughtful while also being very relaxing. While the grape flavor is in the forefront there are so many undertones, Hashy, Cherry, Earthy and Fruity with a hint of Vanilla, a true full experience of the taste spectrum. Strain Description: Nepali OG X Querkle Thanks to our good friends at Norstar Genetics we bring you a new and exciting cross. The Nepali OG is very unusual and combined with the grape flavor of Querkle with undertones of Space queen this is one great smelling plant. Rock hard buds are produced even outdoors and in light dep. The buds are hard enough to shoot in a sling shot which adds to the total weight. The over all smell is of Hash mixed with fruits berries and cherries. This amazing new cross is unlike any other Subcool strain that has been created to date IMO. The combination of the rare Nepali OG with a hint of Querkle that adds a grape flavoring that makes you lick your lips. It also has an amazing Hash flavor from the Nepali. What I tasted was grape hash and a hint of Berries. It has hashy back ground taste that is very intriguing. The high is deep and thoughtful while also being very relaxing. While the grape flavor is in the forefront there are so many undertones, Hashy, Cherry, Earthy and Fruity with a hint of Vanilla, a true full experience of the taste spectrum. Phenotypes: Mostly Nepali Dominant with a hint or grape taste and purple color from the querkle. Incredible colors can be achieved with proper growing methods Height: Medium to tall stretch Yield: Super hard dense buds lend to the weight of this strain but the hash returns are staggering! Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both Best way to grow: Top Multiple Times to form an even Canopy Harvest:Top Multiple Times to form an even / Canopy Very little side branching Hybrid: Nepali OG X Querkle High Type: Calming but very potent the flavor keeps you taking hit after hit until your nicely toasted. I was surprised how potent the hash was I took only two small hits and was smiling like a fool. Taste / Aroma: Cherry, Grape, Fruit Punch, Vanilla, Hash and Berries