 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Jacks Cleaner 2 (SSSC (Nevil’s) x NL5 x Pluton x Purple Haze x Jack Herer)
Sativa

Jacks Cleaner 2 (SSSC (Nevil’s) x NL5 x Pluton x Purple Haze x Jack Herer)

by Subcool's The Dank

Write a review
Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Jacks Cleaner 2 (SSSC (Nevil’s) x NL5 x Pluton x Purple Haze x Jack Herer)

$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

JACKS CLEANER 2 (SSSC (Nevil’s) x NL5 x Pluton x Purple Haze x Jack Herer) • Sativa/Indica 90/10 • Harvest Window 63-70 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Increased Appetite & Pain Relief Preview: Jacks Cleaner 2 is a very close recreation of our most dominant Sativa Hybrid and most potent strain, Jacks Cleaner. This is Bubbleman’s favorite bubble making plant. This strain is intense, trippy, visual, phase shifting and can cause paranoia. It can increase heart rate and appetite. It is great for pain relief. Strain Description: This BX of the legendary mother plant Jacks Cleaner is a favorite among collectors of extremely potent hybrids. The strain has none of the Haze flavor of JTR and is a much taller style Sativa plant with a racing buzz that seems to slice through just about any type of high and leave the toker vibrating with a smile on thereface. The taste and smell is 100% lemons and the taste is a mouth full of citrus almost like a lemon head candy. This strain was created for all those in search of a Jacks Cleaner cut for their own head stash but not in the right circles to acquire a cutting. Phenotypes: All females are lemony sweet to the smell, almost as lemony as the JC, though there may be a few phenotypes with a lighter, lemon smell, probably from the JTR influences. Select the largest yielding female Height: Medium to heavy stretch/ Colas swell late Yield: Medium / Heavy trim work Indoor/ Outdoor Best way to grow- Topped and placed in bud early due to stretch. Harvest Window: 8-10 Sativa/ Indica: 80/20 Hybrid: Pluton X Purple Haze X Lambsbread X NL X Jack Herer X JTR Male High type: Intense, trippy, visual, spacey, pain relief Makes very usual bubble tasting and smelling like lemons

About this brand

Subcool's The Dank Logo
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

About this strain

Jack's Cleaner

Jack's Cleaner
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb’s Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the high potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review