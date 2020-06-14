About this product

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI (Kyle Kushman’s Strawberry Cough x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 70 / 30 • Harvest window 60 - 70 Days • Heavy Producer • Perfect morning strain for setting a good pace for the day Preview: A fast veg and heavy flowering combo is definitely within the guidelines of this cross. The gassy smell of strawberries and fuel dominate the flower room and fill your nostrils with an aroma that’s sure to make your mouth water. All buds are incredibly dense, uniformly structured and have almost no trim to be removed. A grower’s dream come true! Strain Description: A special thanks goes out to our good friend and cannasseur Kyle Kushman. The mother in this collaboration is his prize possession, Strawberry Cough. The mysterious lineage goes all the way back to an east coast farmer who grew the parent plant for generations in a strawberry patch. Over time, the terpenes from the strawberries began to showcase in the finished cannabis. TGA crossed this legendary strain with Subcool’s prized male, Jack the Ripper, and created an absolute masterpiece. Both parents truly shine through in all phenotypes, giving birth to enormous dense buds crusted in trichomes. A fast veg and heavy flowering combo is definitely within the guidelines of this cross. The gassy smell of strawberries and fuel dominate the flower room and fill your nostrils with an aroma that’s sure to make your mouth water. All buds are incredibly dense, uniformly structured and have almost no trim to be removed. A growers dream come true! Phenotypes: Two main phenotypes. One is JTR dominate with incredible lateral branching that is great for scrog or trellis training. The buds stack heavy, drip resin and throw off a very distinct cherry tootsie pop aroma. The other phenotype has a skinnier sativa dominant growth structure with less lateral branching. It has greater inter nodal spacing with finger like buds that stack from the bottom to the top. A sweet strawberry flavor and taste come through in this pheno. Height: Tall Yield: Heavy Light trim work Does extremely well indoors and out. Best way to grow: Top early and train to a bush. Super crop or low stress train to promote and manage lateral growth. Staking and/or trellising is necessary as buds get heavy in late flower and bend branches. All phenotypes stretched a great amount in flower Harvest; 60- 70 days Hybrid: Strawberry Cough X JTR Taste: Sweet strawberry to cherry tootsie pop with slight chocolate and fuel undertones High Type: Euphoric, energetic, happy and uplifting. Perfect morning strain for setting a good pace for the day. This strain does well for depression and anxiety