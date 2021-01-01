 Loading…

UVA (Highland Oaxacan Gold x Querkle)

by Subcool's The Dank

Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds UVA (Highland Oaxacan Gold x Querkle)

$55.00MSRP

About this product

UVA (Highland Oaxacan Gold X Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days • Medium Producer • Grapes and Berries with a Spicy Afghani aftertaste Preview: Uva is Spanish Grapes and it is the first thing you notice about this new hybrid. Combining Old World genetics of the Highland Oaxacan made famous in the 70’s smuggled in over the porous borders created by Nixon and Reagan. Many of us grew up smoking this incredible potent trippy weed that gave us visuals. I wanted to create a soothing hybrid with the same visual effects so we bred her with our Querkle male who adds Myrcene, Purple Coloring and a nice Grape taste to his progeny. Strain Description: UVA is creeper weed and comes on slowly at first then very strong it has a trippy very visual high that is great for listening to music or having a deep meaningless conversation. This is FUN weed and just a few hits and I was grinning from ear to ear while hearing things in a song I had never noticed before I spent the afternoon doodling with markers, I was so content. Super Tasty like a Grape Snow Cone or Slushie. Height: Medium/Tall Yield: Medium Best way to grow: Topped twice. Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60 Sat/Ind: 50/50 Hybrid: Highland Oaxacan X Purple Urkle X Romulan X Cindy99 Taste/aroma: Grapes, Plums, Candy, Berries, Spices and Peanut Butter High Type: Creeper / Visual / Inspiring / Get Away Mentally

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

